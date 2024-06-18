Napatree Capital LLC Makes New $894,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IP opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $117,678. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

