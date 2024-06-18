Napatree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,199 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,978 shares of company stock worth $2,431,408. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $89.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

