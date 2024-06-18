Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.55

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 14826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

