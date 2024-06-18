National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$115.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$115.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$106.21 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$118.77. The company has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

