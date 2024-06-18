National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $490.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $367.51 and a 12-month high of $495.38.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

