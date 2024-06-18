National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $490.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $367.51 and a 12-month high of $495.38.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%.
Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
See Also
