Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 71 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after acquiring an additional 120,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $790,822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,324.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,285.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,165.60.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 100,833 shares worth $131,249,183. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

