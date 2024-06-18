Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.45. 13,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,901. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

