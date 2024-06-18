Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.62. 133,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,034. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.43.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

