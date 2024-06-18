Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $143.65. 244,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

