Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,622. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $84.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

