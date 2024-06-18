Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $77,000 in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 52.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 665,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,560. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -131.42, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

