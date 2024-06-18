Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $787,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 565,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,975,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

