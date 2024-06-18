Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 436 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 10,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,034 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,802 shares of company stock worth $16,982,551 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $222.07. 199,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,652. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.95 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.95.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.11.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

