Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.80. The company had a trading volume of 69,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,891. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

