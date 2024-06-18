Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 225 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.91. The company had a trading volume of 190,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,130. The firm has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

