Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 620 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.42. 462,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,595. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $99.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

