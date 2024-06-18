NKN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.06 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One NKN coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $45.94 million and $5.06 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NKN has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 774,994,452 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN, or New Kind of Network, is a cryptocurrency token and project focused on networking and connectivity. The NKN token is the primary medium of exchange within the NKN ecosystem, incentivizing participants to share their network bandwidth and computing resources. The NKN platform aims to redefine the Internet’s network connectivity segment by decentralizing network resources. NKN tokens are used to incentivize and reward participants, fuel the platform’s unique consensus algorithm, MOCA, and facilitate decision-making within the network. The NKN project was developed by a team of experienced technologists, including co-founders Yanbo Li, Bruce Li, and Yilun Zhang, with a mission to build a decentralized, shared, and secure Internet of the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

