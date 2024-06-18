Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Short Interest Update

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 479,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Noah by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Noah by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NOAH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 143,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,269. Noah has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Noah Announces Dividend

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $2.1249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Noah’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

