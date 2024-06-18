Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 136,668 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 234.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,668 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Exelixis worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 164,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Exelixis by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,101 shares of company stock worth $1,121,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

