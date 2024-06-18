Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 33,979 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,834 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of GSK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GSK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,896,000 after buying an additional 389,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GSK by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,744,000 after buying an additional 156,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GSK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 141,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,512. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

