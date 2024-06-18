Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,625 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $103,084,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $271.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

