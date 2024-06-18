Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 76,122 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bruker by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bruker by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 83,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in Bruker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 16,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,977. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.