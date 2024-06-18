Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 7,146 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Glaukos worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Glaukos by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.64. 22,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,960. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,475 shares of company stock worth $8,387,713 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

