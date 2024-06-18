Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $163.86 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.35% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $163,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,645. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

Read Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.