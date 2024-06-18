Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 908.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 5.26% of E2open Parent worth $70,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Price Performance

ETWO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.