Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $5.04 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,277,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,494,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 58,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,629. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

