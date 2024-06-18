Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 163,988 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,860,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Prologis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PLD traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 151,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $122.44.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

