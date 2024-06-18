Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 11,750 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $805.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

