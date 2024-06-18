Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,929,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044,914 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $27,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 357,334 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLX shares. TheStreet upgraded RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,147. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.92. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

