Notcoin (NOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Billion

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $882.89 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Notcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,701,033,769 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,701,033,769.17343. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.02008516 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,025,221,161.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

