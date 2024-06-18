NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Trading 0.5% Higher

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.13. Approximately 59,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $426.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Institutional Trading of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUDM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 118,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

