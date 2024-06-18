Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Emily Conley Sells 5,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $387,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $194,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nuvalent Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.27.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on NUVL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.