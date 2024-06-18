Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Emily Conley Sells 5,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $387,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $194,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nuvalent Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

