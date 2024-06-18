NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $155.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $79.00 to $98.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.09.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 78,260,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,117,531. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $133.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,870 shares of company stock worth $263,658,838 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.