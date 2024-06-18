NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,041.39 or 0.99951633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000778 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.