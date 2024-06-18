O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.45

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 486193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in O-I Glass by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.