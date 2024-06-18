Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys $63,204,312.27 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,060,653 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,295,484.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 584,550 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.21. 7,714,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,043. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after buying an additional 145,822 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

