Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

OCUL opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.42. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $65,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after buying an additional 2,117,029 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $3,122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,455.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 676,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

