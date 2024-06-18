Oppenheimer Increases UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $40.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.
UroGen Pharma Trading Down 4.8 %
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.
In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $67,401.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
