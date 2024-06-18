Oppenheimer Increases UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $40.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 4.8 %

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.08.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $67,401.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

