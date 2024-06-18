Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $140.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $630.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

