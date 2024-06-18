Park National Corp OH Has $16.46 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. 676,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

