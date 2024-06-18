Park National Corp OH Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 55,666,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,574,367. The firm has a market cap of $588.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average of $194.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

