Park National Corp OH Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.7% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.50.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,779. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

