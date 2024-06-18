Park National Corp OH Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $459.61. 338,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

