Park National Corp OH Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $92.79. The stock had a trading volume of 409,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,886. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

