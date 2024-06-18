Park National Corp OH Sells 19,445 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $153.98. The stock had a trading volume of 791,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

