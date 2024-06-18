Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

APD traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.05. 396,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,193. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

