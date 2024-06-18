Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,193,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,230 shares during the period. Park National makes up 6.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.07% of Park National worth $162,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Park National Stock Up 0.6 %

Park National stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.71. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

