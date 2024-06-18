Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Dillard’s by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $3,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.67. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.39 and a twelve month high of $476.48.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

