Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $136.45 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

