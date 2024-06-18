PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.17 and last traded at $59.43. 3,580,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 14,962,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.